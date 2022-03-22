Florida Trucking at Great Plains Transport

Ask anyone in the industry about Florida trucking jobs and the response would be mixed at best. Some might even say the Florida trucking scene is heading towards a crisis. As it stands, several companies outside the state are unwilling to hire drivers out of Florida. On the other hand, many of them struggle to get Florida truckers to and from their home state. Great Plains Transport, in North Dakota, has great news for those looking for out-of-state Florida trucking jobs!

Have you been driving for a year or longer? Are you willing to travel to all 48 states? Do you know how to have fun? Well then, we want you on the road with us!

Great Plains hires truck drivers out of Florida. In fact, we’re actively looking for OTR drivers from the Sunshine State. Florida ships a large number of the products and goods the US takes for granted every day. So then, why would Florida trucking workers want to drive with Great Plains?

Firstly, all Great Plains drivers are guaranteed to get home on time for their paid home-time. Even Florida drivers will make it home as long as a request is submitted two weeks in advance. Secondly, the carrier’s unique and proven-effective salary guarantees drivers the same base paycheck every week. Drivers can earn as much as $1500 in bonuses each month. With Great Plains, a career in Florida trucking is more consistent and stable than ever!

Katrina, one of 21 drivers on the squad who calls Florida home, says: “It’s a great company. It’s more family-like. Everybody knows who everybody is, so I feel included. I don’t feel like a number.”

Are you from Florida and looking for a secure job as a truck driver? Learn more and apply today!