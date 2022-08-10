7 Reasons Why Keeping a Clean Truck Should Be a Top Priority | Great Plains Transport

Keeping your truck clean is essential for a number of reasons. Not only will it help you maintain your truck’s appearance, but it can also improve its performance and extend its life. Here are seven reasons why keeping a clean truck should be a top priority for all drivers:

DOT may be less likely to hassle you. DOT officers appear to hold a negative view of dirty trucks, based on anecdotal evidence. Keeping yours clean might prevent a full inspection. Prevent costly repairs. There can be a lot hidden in dirt, such as smaller mechanical problems that could turn into a major (and expensive) hassle later on. Keep corrosion and rust at bay. Salt from the road plays a major role in corrosion, but other factors include dirt, insect debris, tree sap, acid rain, and bird droppings. Washing frequently can help you combat corrosion and rust. Ensure professionalism. Why is keeping a clean truck so important? Your pride in your job and in yourself shows. Trucks that are clean give a positive impression of the trucking industry everywhere they go. Cluttered cabs can be distracting and dangerous. The smell and mess of clutter are not the only negative effects of clutter. Studies also show that clutter reduces your ability to drive. It’s your home on wheels. You deserve a clean living area. Making sure your truck’s cab is clean is really about taking care of yourself! Increased resale value. In the event that you need to sell your truck, a well-maintained truck will retain more value than one that has been neglected.

