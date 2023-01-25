The Growing Role of Women in Trucking

The trucking industry is undergoing a major transformation. As the demand for goods continues to grow, so too does the need for more drivers—and women are increasingly taking up this challenge. Although traditionally a male-dominated industry, the role of women in trucking is growing and becoming more prominent as female drivers make their mark. Let’s take a closer look at how women are shaking things up in the trucking world.

Women on Wheels

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) was formed in 2007 to promote and support the employment of women in the trucking industry, with a focus on safety, education, networking, and recognition. WIT offers various programs and initiatives that are designed to increase diversity within the trucking industry by encouraging more women to become professional drivers. These initiatives include driving skills competitions, scholarships for students entering driver training schools, mentoring programs, career fairs, and other events designed to educate people about opportunities available in trucking.

The WIT also provides resources such as job postings and hiring assistance as well as guidance on how to become a successful female driver. They have even launched an ambassador program where they appoint female drivers from across North America who serve as ambassadors to represent WIT and spread awareness about their mission. The organization also serves as an advocate for equal pay and workplace rights for all drivers regardless of gender or race.

Breaking Gender Stereotypes

Despite these efforts by organizations like WIT, there are still many challenges facing female drivers today—not least of which is overcoming gender stereotypes that can be pervasive within the trucking industry. Female drivers often face discrimination from their peers or customers due to outdated ideas that men are better suited for certain tasks than women are—despite research showing otherwise! Female drivers also face unique challenges such as finding appropriate facilities for rest stops or places to shower while out on long hauls.

Despite these challenges, however, more and more women are entering into the field every year—and making an impact! According to the 2019 WIT Index, women made up over 10 percent of over-the-road (OTR) truck drivers, an increase of almost 30 percent over the 7.89 percent seen in the WIT Index in 2018 – this number is expected to continue growing over time as opportunities open up in this traditionally male-dominated field.

Conclusion

Women have come a long way since they first entered the truck driving profession decades ago – but there’s still plenty of work left to do! Whether it’s increasing visibility through organizations like WIT or challenging outdated gender stereotypes within the industry – those who are passionate about promoting equality in transportation should be commended for their efforts!

Here at Great Plains Transport, we are proud to have a diverse workforce with a high ratio of female drivers and employees. With the steady aspects of the transportation industry, we want everyone to have equal opportunities to take advantage of this lucrative career. There’s no doubt that with continued hard work and dedication from both men and women alike, we will one day see true equality achieved throughout all aspects of society – including transportation! Here’s hoping that day comes sooner rather than later!