Is the Grass Greener: What to Consider Before Switching Trucking Companies

Are you considering leaving your current trucking job for greener pastures? The potential income at a different trucking company may be enticing. Still, before taking the plunge, it’s important to consider all the costs associated with making a change like this. So, what should you consider before switching trucking companies? This blog will outline the factors you should consider before making a change. Read on to learn more!

Pay & Benefits

One of the most critical factors in choosing a new trucking company is determining how much they will pay you. Will it be cents per mile, or will it be on a salary basis? Knowing this will allow you to evaluate your potential earnings based on how much you are willing to work and how often. Additionally, researching the specific benefits package associated with each company will ensure that you choose an employer that offers comprehensive health care coverage or other benefits that could make all the difference in your financial security.

You should also consider any additional costs associated with working for a new trucking company. For example, some employers require liability insurance or other fees that could add up quickly. Be sure to ask questions and get detailed written information about these expenses before committing to switch companies. Finally, researching different companies’ policies regarding vacation days and holidays can give you an idea about the culture and values of each potential employer. Knowing these details can save you from being taken advantage of by an unscrupulous employer who may not honor commitments when it comes time to take some time off from work to spend quality time with family and friends.

Industry Reputation

When considering a change of trucking companies, it is critical to research a potential employer’s industry reputation. Knowing an employer’s industry reputation can provide insight into how safe their trucks and work environment are, as well as how much respect they show for their drivers. A great way to start researching is by talking to current or past employees, as well as exploring online resources such as TruckersReport, Glassdoor, Indeed, and other popular job boards.

It is equally important to pay particular attention to the terms of employment agreements prior to signing any documents with a trucking company, including pay rates, benefits, hours worked per week or month, vacation time allowances, and other factors. Additionally, researching an employer’s industry reputation can reveal whether they adhere strictly to federal guidelines related to drug testing and hours-of-service regulations. This extra effort up front may save drivers from having a negative experience down the line due to inadequate safety protocols in place at work or mistreatment of drivers.

Questions to ask regarding Industry Reputation:

What is the trucking company’s size? Is it a small, regional operation or a large, well-established business with an international presence? How many drivers does the company employ? How long has the company been in business, and what is its track record for success? Are there any awards or recognitions indicating the company is well respected in the industry? What is the safety record of the trucking company? Are their drivers adequately trained to handle difficult driving conditions such as bad weather or dense traffic? Does the carrier provide ongoing training for its drivers to help them stay up to date on important safety information and regulations? What are other drivers saying about this company online, especially those who have left for other jobs or retired from driving altogether? Do former employees write positively about their experience working for this haulage business, or are there plenty of negative reviews on sites such as Yelp, Reddit, Glassdoor, etc.?

Equipment

When looking for a new trucking company to work for, it is important to find out what type of trucks they use and any other equipment, such as trailers or additional specialized machinery. Knowing up-front what kind of truck, you will be driving is essential to ensure you have the necessary training and experience needed to operate it safely and efficiently. For example, if a trucking company relies on sleeper cab semi-trucks, but this is the first time you have driven one, that may not be an ideal fit for you. Moreover, understanding what type of equipment a company has enables you to ensure that their fleet is up to date with modern technology that can help improve your performance, such as GPS navigation systems or fuel monitoring devices.

Questions to ask regarding Equipment:

What types of trucks does [X trucking company] utilize in their fleet?

How new is the equipment on average, and how often do they replace or upgrade their trucks? Are the trucks equipped with Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) to track drivers’ hours?

Do any trucks have dash cams or other cameras to monitor driver performance and activities?

What amenities are standard, such as refrigerators, Wi-Fi capabilities, satellite radio, or other features?

Office Support & Maintenance

As a truck driver, it is crucial to consider what type of office support & maintenance a new employer has when switching trucking companies. This is because the office support & maintenance that the company provides for its drivers can make or break the job experience. A company with poor office support and maintenance could lead to long wait times for repairs, delayed payments, and unpleasant customer service, all of which can be detrimental to the driver’s overall job satisfaction. Additionally, a lack of proper office support and maintenance can lead to major breakdowns on the road due to inadequate repair services or lack thereof.

Truck drivers must research the quality of office support and maintenance provided by potential employers when searching for a new employer. In addition, drivers should make sure to ask questions about how routine repairs are handled and how quickly they can be scheduled in case an emergency arises.

Home time & PTO

For many truck drivers, their home time plays an important role in determining where they choose to work. It’s important to know what kind of paid time off is available and how much time it would take to accrue enough hours to take advantage of these opportunities. The amount of home time provided by a trucking company can significantly affect how satisfied you are with your job. Many truckers prefer having regular home time to spend quality time with their families and enjoy other activities during their off time. However, some companies may not offer consistent weekly home time or even flexible scheduling opportunities – something else essential to keep in mind when considering different employers.

A few more things to consider…

Switching trucking companies can be a risky endeavor, and there are numerous potential drawbacks that should be taken into account before making any decisions. For starters, drivers could experience a reduction in pay since they may be transitioning from an hourly or salary wage to a cents-per-mile structure, and making it difficult to estimate earnings. Furthermore, rewards and benefits that come with one’s current employer may not be carried over when switching companies, leaving truckers without important perks like health insurance and 401k plans. Finally, scheduling and conditions can also change significantly depending on where you move to, leading to an uncertain lifestyle. As such, it is important that truckers carefully weigh the pros and cons before making any rash decisions when it comes to switching employers.

Final Thoughts

Knowing everything you can about your new destination before changing trucking companies is crucial. So often, truckers regret making rash changes due to the constant search for something better. Unfortunately, there aren’t always greener fields on the other side of the fence.