Comparing Reefer Freight, Dry Van, and Flatbed

When traveling the open road as a long haul driver, there are generally three options for what type of freight to carry. These are flatbeds, refrigerated units, and dry vans.

Flatbeds haul large equipment such as crates and even other vehicles that wouldn’t fit in the typical semi trailer.

Dry vans get dry products such as electronics, appliances, non-perishable food, and generally any other products that fit on a palette.

Finally, refrigerated units– often referred to simply as reefers– carry food that needs to be kept cold as it gets taken across the country.

Flatbeds

Advantages: Typically better paying positions.

Disadvantages: Chaining, strapping, and securing tarp are long and tedious processes required for each load.

Dry Vans

Advantages: Swapping loads takes up less time thanks to the drop-and-hook option.

Disadvantages: The wooden floors are easily damaged by moisture from the cargo or weather. The flimsy material of the walls makes the trailers vulnerable to wind.

Reefers

Advantages: Reefer freight trailers are higher in demand. The load rates are higher, as is the average length of haul. Reefers are also built to better protect loads from weather and theft.

Disadvantages: Reefer freight trailers need upkeep, such as maintenance and keeping the cargo properly cooled.

Conclusion

The best option for drivers who want to spend the maximum amount of time on the road doing the job they love is the reefer trailer. With their higher demand and more weather protection, there’s generally less sitting involved!

Great Plains Transport is hiring salary reefer drivers right now. See why our drivers enjoy the equipment we offer: https://greatplainstransport.com/driver-program/