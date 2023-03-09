Breaking the Stigma: Mental Health & Trucking

Mental health is an issue that affects all of us, regardless of our profession. But truck drivers may face even more stigma when it comes to talking about mental health. Truck drivers often have long hours on the road and are away from family and friends for days at a time. This means they’re often left feeling isolated and lonely, leading to feelings of depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues. It’s important that truck drivers learn how to talk about mental health in order to break the stigma associated with it and be able to access the services they need.

Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health for Truck Drivers

The stigma around mental health can make it hard for truck drivers to seek help or even talk about their mental health issues with others. This is why it’s important for truckers to learn how to talk openly about their mental health without fear of judgment or ridicule. Here are a few tips that can help truckers break the stigma associated with talking about mental health:

Acknowledge Your Feelings – It’s important that you acknowledge your own emotions and accept that you may be feeling depressed, anxious, or overwhelmed at times. When you’re able to recognize your own feelings, you can start taking steps toward finding solutions rather than avoiding them.

Speak Up – Don’t be afraid to open up and share what you’re feeling with trusted family and friends. Talking out loud can help get your feelings out in the open and give you a sense of relief. It’s also a good way to find support from those closest to you who understand what you’re going through.

Seek Professional Help – If you feel like your emotions are getting too overwhelming or difficult to manage on your own, reach out for professional help from a trained therapist or counselor who specializes in helping truckers with mental health issues. They can provide guidance on how best to cope with your situation so that you can return back on track as soon as possible.

Take Time For Yourself – Make sure that you take some time each day just for yourself—whether it’s reading a book, going for a walk, meditating, or listening to music—so that you can relax and unwind after a long day on the road. Taking care of yourself is essential to maintaining good emotional and physical well-being while driving long distances alone.

Mental Health at GPT

Great Plains Transport is committed to creating a positive and healthy workplace for all of our team members. We have implemented several initiatives to combat work stress and mitigate mental health issues that stem from the workplace:

Our Clarity Breaks initiative gives team members the opportunity to take a break from work and gain perspective on the tasks at hand. Additionally, we offer flexible schedules to ensure that our employees are able to maintain a balanced life outside of work. We also promote open communication between team members, so they can voice their needs or concerns with ease. For further support, GPTs also offers unlimited paid time off and salary pay, as well as our Dream Manager Program, which helps employees pursue their own personal goals and dreams in an effort to ensure a feeling of fulfillment with their work. Through these initiatives, we are dedicated to providing an environment that is conducive to both productivity and well-being for all team members.

In conclusion, it’s time we put an end to the stigma surrounding mental health in the trucking industry. It’s crucial that our drivers have access to the resources they need while on those long journeys across America’s highways and byways. And this all begins with having an open conversation about the reality of loneliness and isolation that comes with being a truck driver. We need to learn how to talk openly about our emotions without fear of judgment if we want our trucker brothers and sisters to stay safe both physically and mentally on their journey. With these tips in mind, let’s support each other and keep our dedicated drivers safe out there!