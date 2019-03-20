10 Healthy Snacks for Truck Drivers

Alternatives to Junk Food

Choose raw veggies like baby carrots, celery sticks with peanut butter, dried fruit (sparingly), 100 calorie snack packs, healthy granola bars, healthy whole grain crackers and cheese, pretzels and yogurt ranch dressing, salty nuts, hummus and pita chips, boiled eggs, string cheese and even vegetable soups.

For example, here are a few snacks to include in your diet:

½ cup canned fruit, in juice (1 carb) + ¼ cup low fat (or fat free) cottage cheese (1 protein)

10 reduced-fat Wheat Thins (1 carb) + 1 tbsp peanut butter (1/2 protein)

½ large pear (1 carb) + 1 oz light cheese (1 protein)

1 mini box of raisins (1 carb) + ¼ cup of almonds (1 protein)

2 corn tortillas (1 carb) + ¼ cup shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese (1 protein)

1 cup of nonfat plain Greek yogurt (1 protein) + 1 cup of fruit (1 carb)

1 package of tuna in a pouch (1 protein) + ½ sleeve of Ritz crackers (1 carb + 1 fat)

1 cup of nonfat plain Greek yogurt (1 protein) + 1 cup of granola or healthy cereal for crunch (1 carb)

½ cup of flavored hummus (1 protein) + 1 cup of pita chips (1 carb + 1 fat)

2 tablespoons of organic peanut butter (1 protein + 1 fat) + 100 calorie snack pack (1 carb)

Hydration is absolutely critical in a healthy diet. Most drivers are no stranger to relieving themselves in empty bottles, let’s just make sure those bottles are water bottles and NOT MOUNTAIN DEW OR ENERGY DRINK BOTTLES!

Walk around when you can. Taking a safe walk around the building will help get your steps in while on break. Find some stairs. For every 17 steps, you climb 1 floor. Try to hit 50 or even 100 floors per day! #100floorchallenge

While you are refueling, see how many jumping jacks you can do. Running in place and even jump rope while refueling is a great idea to get exercise in while on the road.

We hope this material helps you and folks you know strive towards health and wellness.

More Resources: