OTR Driver of the Month

Hello, my name is Fred Kelley. I would like to tell you what Bob Holland and Great Plains Transport means to me.

First I have to tell you a little about myself. At the age of ten, I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I was brought up around heavy equipment, livestock, and trucks. When I was 10 my uncle went to the rodeo and he parked his truck on the hill at my grandparent’s farm. It was 2 weeks of just Me, Dave Dudley, Gene Tracy, and the Diamond Rio.

It was a thrill to get up every morning and look over the hood. That’s when I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I owned my own truck for 23 years, worked for Crete Carriers for 7 years and almost 9 years with Great Plains.

When I was with Crete Carriers I got 4 teeth pulled and they gave me a prescription for pain medicine. I have a traveling secretary (My Wife) and she had a prescription for pain meds. So when I got up late one night to take my pain pill I took one of my wife’s by mistake and Crete drug tested me. I tested positive for a different medicine and all though it was an accident they fired me in Georgia and gave us 3 hours to get off their yard. We live in Missouri.

I went through all the drug classes and the shrink to save my dream and continue, but when I started calling around for a new job everyone was telling me not for 5 years. Until I called Bob Holland at Great Plains. I explained what happened to Bob and he said: “We’ll give you a shot”.

I find Bob is like my uncles, He doesn’t have much to say so when he says something you better listen.

Bob has always let me run my loads how I see fit. He trusts my knowledge and knows I will work hard for us and the company because, if I’m not making money, Great Plains isn’t making money.

I like the direction the company is going and the changes it’s made in the last 9 years. I want to say a grateful Thank you to all of the people in the office who put up with us and the shop for keeping us on the road.

I want to give a special Thank You to Bob for helping a 10-year-old boy to keep his dream.