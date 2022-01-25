CPM is UNFAIR For All Drivers Involved!

In OTR truck driving, there are three parties involved: the carrier, the driver, and the customer. With a cent-per-mile pay structure, only one of these loses when a truck stays in one spot longer than planned. Can you guess which one?

If you’re a driver, you can do more than guess. You can say with certainty and experience that it’s you! While a driver who’s paid by the mile sits for hours at a shipper or receiver, they’re not making money. On the other hand, the corporation that owns the shipper or receiver is doing just fine. Companies like Wal-Mart or Costco aren’t going to feel the amount they lose when trucks sit for a few hours. Not when they rake in millions every day. Similarly, carriers have dozens if not hundreds of other trucks running all across the nation. Even if one happens to stop on the side of the road due to the weather, or a couple others need repairs, money is still going into the carrier’s pockets.

Cent-per-mile is hardly a fair pay structure. Carriers that care about drivers, the workers forming the backbone of their company, are already making the switch to salary pay. With salary, drivers get the same paycheck every week, instead of facing consequences for circumstances beyond their control.

